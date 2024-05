DG SBP opens Summer Games 2024

LAHORE - DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal inaugurated volleyball event of Summer Games 2024 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. On the first day, four matches were decided. The teams of Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala cruised into the semifinals.Lahore defeated Sargodha 3-0, Sahiwal beat Rawalpindi 3-0, Faisalabad beat DG Khan 3-0 while Gujranwala defeated Bahawalpur 3-0. Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, all DSOs, volleyball players and officials were also present on this occasion.Pervez Iqbal said that the competitions of Summer Games 2024 are being organized under Punjab Chief Minister’s vision of ‘Khailta Punjab’.