Extreme weather, heatwave forecast in Karachi

ISLAMABAD - The meteorological department on Tuesday predicted the extreme hot weather and heat wave in Karachi from tomorrow to June 1.

The spokesperson of the Meteorological Department said that the weather is likely to remain hot and humid in Karachi today. According to the Department of Meteorology, tomorrow the weather in Karachi will likely to remain very hot and humid, on Wednesday the temperature will likely to be 40 to 42 degrees, on Thursday the weather may also remain very hot and dry, the temperature will likely to be 41 to 43 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department says that the temperature in Badin, Thatta and Sajawal will likely to be 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly very hot weather for most plain areas of the country with chances of gusty winds or windstorms at a few places during the afternoon.

However, rain windstorms/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the evening/night.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect the upper parts of the country from tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 52 C, Dadu, Larkana, Mohenjodaro 51, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khanpur, Bhakkar, Khairpur 50, Bahawalnagar, Rohri, Padidan 49, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Multan, Noor Pur Thal, Sakrand 48C.