Fate of Sohawa and Dina tehsils to change during PML-N govt, pledges MNA Bilal Kiani

Gujar khan - The district development committee (DDC) in Jhelum is prioritizing the enhancement of health and education facilities, road infrastructure, and the provision of Sui gas to the tehsil headquarters towns of Sohawa and Dina. The committee is working closely with the relevant departments of the federal and provincial governments to ensure progress in these areas. All development projects, whether initiated by previous governments or planned for the future, are being prioritized with a single agenda: to provide facilities to the common people without any political favoritism or bias. Mr. Bilal Azhar Kiani, MNA and convener of DDC Jhelum, shared his thoughts with The Nation on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Bilal Azhar Kiani, there are plans to establish a well-equipped trauma center at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Jhelum. Additionally, the rural health centers (RHCs) at Dina and Khewra, as well as the tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals at Soahwa and Pind Dadan Khan, are set to be upgraded. These improvements are being given priority and will bring about noticeable changes in the near future. The MNA expressed concern over the shortage of medical officers at the rural health centres (RHCs) and basic health units (BHUs) in all districts of Jhelum. The health department Punjab is actively prioritizing the recruitment of doctors to address this issue. According to Mr. Kiani, there are plans in place to address the needs of primary and secondary schools, including the provision of teachers, furniture, and other necessary facilities. The convener of the DDC highlighted the long-standing issue of drinking water shortage in Sohawa tehsil headquarter. The residents have been enduring this problem for a significant period of time. To address this issue, a comprehensive plan is being considered for approval, which aims to provide a permanent solution. According to him, it has been noted that the towns of Dina and Sohawa, situated along the GT road, are currently lacking access to Sui gas. Efforts are being made to reach out to the federal government in order to expedite the provision of this essential facility.

Bilal Azhar Kiani, a graduate from the renowned London School of Economics, emphasized the crucial role of road infrastructure in driving economic and commercial development. He stressed the urgent need for the National Highway Authority (NHA) to address the maintenance issues plaguing the heavily damaged GT road. The MNA also mentioned that both the provincial and federal governments take up the implementation of the Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project and the government is aware of the challenges faced by the residents of Pind Dadan Khan, Jalalpur Sharif, and the surrounding areas. The district development committee is actively coordinating with the National Highway Authority (NHA) as well as the provincial and federal government to ensure the timely completion of the project. The MNA mentioned that funds have been allocated for the prompt completion of the Vichla Baila bridge over the Jhelum River. However, the recent increase in the river’s water flow due to seasonal changes has hindered the resumption of construction at the bridge. He promised that it would be finished promptly, without any intentional delays.

According to him, the PML-N leadership is committed to improving the lives of the people without any political bias.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working tirelessly to transform the province by implementing an ambitious development agenda. Mr. Bilal Kiani mentioned that there are plans underway to enhance the sewerage and drainage system in the tehsil headquarters of Pind Dadan Khan, Dina, Sohawa towns, and Jhelum city. The department of public health engineering has been instructed to prepare feasibilities and plans for this improvement.