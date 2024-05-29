Four heatstroke deaths reported in Sindh

Four people have died due to exposure to heatwave in Hyderabad and Jamshoro in Sindh.

In Hyderabad, two policemen passed away within three days due to extreme heat.

Rizwan Sheikh, an official deputed at a local court, and an ASI from Qasimabad police station died due to heatstroke. A police spokesperson claimed that Rizwan's death was not due to heatstroke.

In Jamshoro, two brothers, 10-year-old Rashid Gabol and 12-year-old Ali Shair Gabol, from Goth Dad Muhammad Khoso, died due to exposure to heatwave while playing in the open.

Hospital officials said both deaths were due to exposure to heatwave and possible dehydration.