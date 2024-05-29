Fund-raising event held in Karachi for Gaza affectees

KARACHI - Al-Khidmat Foundation, in collaboration with Justice of Peace and Sahar Foundation organised a fund-raising event to for collecting donations for support of Gaza affectees who were subject to Israeli atrocities since last several months.

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman addressing the event said that more than 34 thousand innocent people were killed in Palestine and hundreds of thousands left without shelter, food and water.

He said this during a fund raising event organised by Chairman Sehar Foundation and Justice of Peace, Danish Aman, Zahid Hameed & Friends of Al-Khidmat. It was also attended by Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Sindh Minister for Environment, climate change & costal development department MPA, Barrister Hallar Wassan, Additional IG (AIG) Police Javed Alam Adho, and elite of the city.

Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman described in detail the catastrophic violence and oppression being carried out by Israel in Gaza and said, “Gaza is only 365 square kilometre area, out of which only 41 kilometre is sea facing, 96 km with Israel and 13 km with Egypt, in such a small area 2.4 million people have been living, where they cannot travel to any place, neither they are allowed to study’’.

He defined the sufferings of the people in Gaza saying “60 percent electricity in Gaza comes from Israel and 40 percent is generated from generators, there were 3 desalination and a number of filtration plants for providing water and pipelines also entered from Israel.

Pipelines have now been cut, desalination and filtration plants have been destroyed, trailers of food have been stopped and not allowed since 7 Oct 32 out of 35 hospitals have been destroyed, 70,000 tons of explosive material has been dropped, which is more than Hiroshima and Nagasaki’’, he added.

Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman also highlighted efforts of Al-Khidmat, “We contacted Turkish and Syrian NGOs, and started working in accordance with them after swapping funds, we are working with 11 of these NGOs there. Now with Egypt and Palestine Red Cross, we are packing and delivering supplies after buying trailers and trucks by transferring funds from our overseas offices.

From Pakistan we cannot transfer funds so in collaboration with Foreign Office and Pakistan Army we are dispatching supplies through air. Through G2G we are dispatching supplies from Pakistan to Egypt, now we are also providing fuel and rent for transport and have supplied 6 planes full of necessary materials.