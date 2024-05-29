Fund raising event held in Karachi for Palestinians

KARACHI - Al-Khidmat Foundation, in collaboration with Justice of Peace and Sahar Foundation organized a fund raising event to for collecting donations for support of Gaza affectees who were subject to Israeli atrocities since last several months.

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman addressing the event said that more than 34 thousand innocent people were killed in Palestine and hundreds of thousands left without shelter, food and water. He said this during a fund raising event organized by Chairman Sehar Foundation and Justice of Peace, Danish Aman, Zahid Hameed & Friends of Al-Khidmat. It was also attended by Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Sindh Minister for Environment, climate change & costal development department MPA, Barrister Hallar Wassan, Additional I.G, (AIG) Police Javed Alam Adho, and elite of the city.

Dr Hafeez ur Rehman described in detail the catastrophic violence and oppression being carried out by Israel in Gaza and said ‘’ Gaza is only 365 square kilometer area, out of which only 41 kilometer is sea facing, 96 km with Israel and 13 km with Egypt, in such a small area 2.4 million people have been living, where they cannot travel to any place, neither they are allowed to study’’.

He defined the sufferings of the people in Gaza saying ‘’60 percent electricity in Gaza comes from Israel and 40 percent is generated from generators, there were 3 desalination and a number of filtration plants for providing water and pipelines also entered from Israel.

Pipelines have now been cut, desalination and filteration plants have been destroyed, trailers of food have been stopped and not allowed since 7 Oct. 32 out of 35 hospitals have been destroyed, 70,000 tons of explosive material has been dropped, which is more than Hiroshima and Nagasaki’’, he added.

Dr Hafeez ur Rehman also highlighted efforts of Al-Khidmat, ‘’We contacted Turkish and Syrian NGOs, and started working in accordance with them after swapping funds, we are working with 11 of these NGOs there. Now with Egypt and Palestine red cross, we are packing and delivering supplies after buying trailers and trucks by transferring funds from our overseas offices.

From Pakistan we cannot transfer funds so in collaboration with Foreign Office and Pakistan Army we are dispatching supplies through air. Through G2G we are dispatching supplies from Pakistan to Egypt, now we are also providing fuel and rent for transport and have supplied 6 planes full of necessary materials.

Through the Jordan Hashemite Organization we also have air dropped supplies. In the next phase Al-Khidmat is planning to send supplies through naval ship and have received assurance from Pak Navy in this regard, already supplying items through commercial ships which is 400 tons per shipment’’.

2080 tons of supplies have been sent up till now 300 tons of which are medicines only, excluding supplies from overseas Al-Khidmat offices, also planning to shift 1 field hospital from Ankara to Egypt worth around 3 million dollars, while in education sector Al-Khidmat is submitting education fees directly to Cairo and Turkish institutes for Palestinian children, also providing 300 dollar monthly allowances to them, said Dr Hafeez Al-Khidmat is also planning to send 5 mobile hospitals, and once the cease fire is initiated we will install 30 water filtration plants and construct at least 5 schools, 1 hospital and a residential building as part of the rehabilitation phase.

Javed Alam Odho, Avud Shaikh of Rescue 1122, Danish Aman and others also spoke on the occasion and urged the attendees to donate as much as possible to Al-Khidmat for the cause of Palestine.