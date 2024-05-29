Gold rate dips by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs240,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs240,800 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 to Rs206,018 from Rs206,447 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs188,850 from Rs189,243, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,800 and Rs2,400.54 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,339 from $2,343, Association reported.