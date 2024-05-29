Govt doctors more interested in running private clinics

KANDHKOT - Incompetency, lethargic attitude and also corruption from health department and district administration resulting the most of Medical Officers (MOs) especially Women Medical Officers (WMOs) chapter Kashmore are practicing at private medical centers and hospitals without any fear of government in the other parts of the Sindh. According to district various health reports, there are total number of Medical Officers (MOs) are 196 while 37 Women Medical Officers (WMOs) throughout district who are posted in various cities and towns of the district, the sources said that most of Women Medical Officers (WMOs) and Medical Officers (MOs) in the district were not performing their duties properly while they were remain engaged at their private hospitals and the centres out of the district. The greedy government doctors preference to join private hospitals on share or establish their own centres in big cities of the country while sources said that they get their salaries from Kashmore where they are posted. But it irony to say that the Deputy commissioner, District Health Officer and other department concerned have not taken any action against them who are practicing other places in the province. Hence the private centres and hospitals charge their fees with their own intention and have multiple doctors at their panel. Although their attitude and mindset is just like mercenary and earning machine since they don’t have any sympathy with poor people who can’t feed their families.