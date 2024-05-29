Govt tightens security for Chinese workers

The federal government has decided to tighten the security of the Chinese workers on CPEC projects.

An additional Rs200 million will be released to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for the security of the CPEC projects.

Sources said anti-Pakistan elements were tasked to sabotage the CPEC projects and the funds would be used to counter their plans.

The prime minister had already directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security of the Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

On March 26, a grisly terrorist attack killed five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver in Bisham town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the attack, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership expressed resolute commitment to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.