Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (G) hosts event in Islamabad

LAHORE - Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (G) Limited, a leading private not for profit organisation dedicated to improving public health in Pakistan, hosted an event in Islamabad to celebrate 32 years of Sitara Bajis – The Change Agents, an initiative designed to allow women to not just embrace financial freedom but spread health awareness in their respective communities at same time. This milestone event highlighted the impact made across Pakistan through the program over the past three decades.

Greenstar Social Marketing, through an extensive network of 2,500 Sitara Bajis and 500 Sattar Bhais has helped avert 4,503 maternal deaths, and 46,032 child deaths during the last decade, showcasing the profound impact of community health and wellbeing, on the masses. Greenstar’s community health workers have been instrumental in driving behavioral change communication (BCC) to improve knowledge on women’s health through counseling and referrals, offering women in various under developed areas to obtain better maternal and child health. The event was graced by Dr Shabana Saleem, Director General – Population Planning Wing, MONHSRC, as the chief guest, Dr Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer, Islamabad, and Dr Syed Azizur Rab, CEO of Greenstar Social Marketing. These officials shared their insights and remarks with the audience, enriching the discussion with their valuable perspectives.

Reflecting on Greenstar’s legacy, Dr Syed Azizur Rab, CEO, Greenstar Social Marketing, stated, “Over the past 32 years, Greenstar has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic health needs of our communities. Our vision has always been to empower individuals with knowledge and access to quality health services, and our journey has been marked by innovative approaches in behavioral change and demand creation. The dedication of our Sitara Bajis and Sattar Bhais is a testament to our mission of transforming lives through sustainable health solutions.”

Since its establishment in 1991, Greenstar Social Marketing has been a pivotal player in Pakistan’s health sector. Over the past 32 years, Greenstar has met women’s and couples’ family planning (FP) needs and expanded its services to include maternal and child health, reproductive health, women’s nutritional needs, self-care initiatives for women and young girls, and various awareness and screening programmes related to breast cancer and diabetes in pregnancy.