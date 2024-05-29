Health ministers meet JICA Pakistan delegation

LAHORE - Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir met the JICA Pakistan delegation at PMU on Tuesday. Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, and Children’s Hospital Multan administration were also present on this occasion. Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir discussed matters with the JICA Pakistan delegation about the four-storey complex at Children’s Hospital Multan. The JICA Pakistan delegation appreciated the improvement plans of the Health Department. Khawaja Salman Rafique said that they welcome the JICA Pakistan delegation and appreciate the offer of cooperation for the four-storey complex at Children’s Hospital Multan. Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said, “We would start building the complex at Children’s Hospital Multan next year. It would enhance the capacity and efficiency of Children’s Hospital Multan.” Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that an agreement will be reached with JICA Pakistan, and another meeting is planned in this regard for next week.

Diagnostic, radiology, and other treatment facilities will be available for patients in the complex at Children’s Hospital Multan.