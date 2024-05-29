House reduced to ashes due to fire incident

FAISALABAD - Precious items in a house were reduced to ashes due to fire incident in the area of Samanabad police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Tuesday the fire erupted at second floor of a house situated at Madani Chowk Samanabad due to unknown reasons. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious furniture and other items present on the spot. Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.