IG Islamabad appoints Syed Ali Raza as DIG Ops

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has appointed Syed Ali Raza (PSP/ BS-19) as DIG Operations Islamabad, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. DIG Syed Ali Raza, who has assumed his charge, has also been given look after charge of DIG Security (In Ops), he added. Also, IG Islamabad issued transfer and posting orders of two other senior police officers. Lt Cdr. (Rtd) Yasir Afridi (PSP/ BS-19) has been appointed as AIG Special Branch with additional charge of the posts of SSP Law and Order and Training and SSP Special Protection Unit (for the period of 3 months), he said adding that Sqn Ldr. (Rtd) Abdul Haque Usmani (PSP/ BS-19), who was serving as AIG/Special Branch, was appointed as AIG Operations with additional charge of the post of AIG Establishment. A notification in this regard has also been issued.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Ali Raza chaired a meeting at his office here. The meeting was attended by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) /SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and zonal DSPs.

On this occasion, DIG Operations Islamabad emphasized the importance of providing better travel facilities and maintaining smooth traffic flow throughout the city. He stressed that officers must perform their duties efficiently while adhering to the law. He directed that the Islamabad Traffic Police education team be made more effective, campaigns against one-wheeling be intensified, and actions against vehicles with fancy number plates and tinted glasses should be accelerated. Actions should also be taken against unlicensed drivers. During the meeting, DIG Operations issued directives to police officers to focus on traffic-related public facilities for public convenience. Mobile services related to traffic police should be provided at educational institutions and important locations, and illegal parking at key commercial spots should be eliminated, he added. He further directed that the Islamabad Traffic Police FM Radio be made more active, the welfare of officers on duty on the roads be improved, and the performance of outstanding officers should be encouraged. Ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property and maintaining smooth traffic flow in the federal capital are among our top priorities, he maintained.

Also the police spokesman said that Syed Ali Raza took charge of his post as DIG Operations Islamabad. He was previously posted as SSP (Operations) Lahore. After taking charge of his post as DIG Islamabad, he visited the branches and held an introductory meeting with the staff. While addressing the officers Syed Ali Raza has stated that we all were duty-bound to uphold the rule of law, protect the life and property of the common citizens. “It should be clear to all that we all have to uphold the rule of law, protect the life and property of citizens, perform our duties responsibly and efficiently, and in this process, no one, including me, is above the law,” he reiterated. He made it clear that if anyone thinks that he will misuse the power of uniform, it will not be acceptable. “All of us together as a team will play our role in making this city a cradle of peace in this best environment,” he affirmed. Moreover, DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza was considered a professional, experienced and crime fighter officer.