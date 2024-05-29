IHC resumes hearing in Shoaib Shaheen’s petition today

ISLAMABAD - An Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Wednesday (today) resume hearing in Shoaib Shaheen’s petition challenging the election result of constituency NA-47 of the federal capital.

The election tribunal comprising of IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing of the petition wherein he previously provided last and final opportunity to the Returning Officers (ROs) of the constituency to enable the presence of his counsel or to appear in person on the next date of hearing. He had also warned that in case of non-compliance, warrants of arrest shall be issued. On the last hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed an application under Section 114 read with Section 151 of Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 for review / modification of order of the tribunal dated 02.05.2024.

In this regard, the IHC judge issued notice to the respondents / petitioners. During the hearing, Additional Director General Law, Election Commission of Pakistan stated that he has no objection regarding filing of certified copies of Forms- 45, 46 and 47 alongwith affidavits as well as results, which have been uploaded on Election Management System (EMS) by Presiding Officers. At this, the Justice Jahangiri directed him to do the needful within a period of one week. He also directed the other respondents, who tendered appearance before the Court, to make compliance of the order dated 02.05.2024, by filing written statement / reply / parawise comments alongwith original Forms-45 and 46, within a period of one (01) week. In his written order, the judge had stated that notices upon remaining respondents be served through proclamation / publication in the daily newspapers as well as through electronic media at the expense of the petitioner, in case of their non-appearance, ex-parte proceedings will be initiated against them. He also directed registrar office to submit a report that when the notices issued in compliance of order dated 02.05.2024, were received by all the respondents, before the next date of hearing.