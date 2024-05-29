Int’l community must play role in protecting civilians from Israeli aggression: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the call on international community, particularly the United Nations to play its role in protecting civilians in Rafah from brutal Israeli aggression.

In a message on his X handle today, he expressed deep concern over the disturbing developments in Rafah.

The Prime Minister deplored that international law is being repeatedly violated, despite International Court of Justice’s recent clear verdict against Israel.

He said Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment that has led to heavy casualties.