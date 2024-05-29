Justice should be delivered without any delay: CCPO

Lahore - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting to review the security situation and other professional matters at his office. Issues related to the speedy resolution of drug and electricity theft cases also came under discussion. The CCPO directed the divisional SPs to hold meetings with stakeholders to ensure optimal security arrangements ahead of Muharram. He ordered a crackdown on organized gangs using children and women for begging and emphasized tightening the noose around beggars mafia and bringing those exploiting children for begging to justice. The CCPO stressed utilizing forensic evidence, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s vast network of CCTVs and modern technology to resolve cases. The quality of investigation should be enhanced to bring the criminals to justice and justice should be delivered without delay to the citizens by ensuring exemplary punishments to the criminals, he concluded. DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch. and divisional SPs attended the meeting.