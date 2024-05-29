Kahuta police arrest newly married woman for allegedly killing husband

RAWALPINDI - Kahuta police arrested a newly married woman and her paramour on charges of murder of her husband, informed sources on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Rassam and Adnan, against whom a murder case was already registered, they said. The killers were held by a special team of Kahuta police, led by SHO Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi. According to sources, police recovered dead body of a cop namely Muhammad Saleh along with road in Narr Village of Kahuta a month ago. They said police collected evidence from crime scene besides using human intelligence to trace down the killer namely Adnan, a milk-man by profession, and paramour of lady criminal Rassam. Both the accused confessed crime before the investigators of Kahuta police which had obtained 5 days physical remand of the duo for further investigation. Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Kahuta Aziz Aslam Niazi said that Rassam got married to Constable Muhammad Saleh a month ago. He added the woman was in love with a married man Adnan for last four years and wanted to spend her life with her male companion. He added Rassam and Adnan engineered a plan to end life of Muhammad Saleh. SHO said that Adnan shot dead Saleh in a hilly area and fell down from motorcycle while fleeing from crime scene suffering multiple injuries. He said the killer approached police and belied that dacoits attacked them and killed Saleh. After this, Adnan went into hiding for some time, said Aziz Aslam Niazi adding that locals helped police in resolving blind murder case.

Also, police used human intelligence under supervision of SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar and SDPO Sikandar to trace out the killers, according to a police spokesman.

He said that CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of Kahuta police for resolving blind murder case.