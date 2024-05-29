KMU observes Youm-e-Takbeer

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) observed Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28, commemorating Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests conducted on the same date in 1998.

Led by the KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Dean BMS Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Prof Dr Inayat Shah, Director IBMS KMU, Nasir Salim Director Sports & Youth Affairs, and Tahir Ayub Director Administration, the event drew enthusiastic participation from faculty, administrative staff, and students across the main campus and constituent institutes.

VC Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, speaking on the momentous occasion, said, “Together, we commemorate this day, acknowledging its historical importance, and nurturing a spirit of reverence, resilience, and safeguarding within our nation.” The occasion provided a platform for profound reflections on international relations, peace, and Pakistan’s strategic significance in the global arena. Dr Inayat Shah eloquently articulated the country’s commitment to peace and pursuit of harmony amidst its natural beauty characterized by four distinct seasons.

A variety of engaging activities, including walks, debate speeches, and seminars were meticulously organised across all campuses. These initiatives aimed to honour the historical significance of Youm-e-Takbeer while fostering a deeper understanding of its implications for national security and resilience.

The celebrations resonated with spirited exchanges and impassioned discussions, underscoring KMU’s unwavering commitment to instil national pride and civic responsibility among its student community.

Speakers at the seminars highlighted the strategic importance of nuclear capabilities, emphasising the critical role of science and technology in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

As echoes of Youm-e-Takbeer reverberated throughout the university, KMU reaffirmed its dedication to nurturing future generations imbued with unity, patriotism, and resilience in the face of challenges. Through such initiatives, the university remains steadfast in ensuring that the legacy of this historic day continues to inspire and shape Pakistan’s journey towards a brighter and more secure future.

MOHMAND: Like the rest of the country, a rally was also organised in Mohmand district on the eve of Yaum-e-Takbeer on May 28.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Saddam Hussain Memon, a rally was held under the leadership of Tehsildar Fazl Khaliq, officials of the district administration and public participated in it.

In their messages on the occasion, AC Saddam Hussain Memon and Tehsildar Fazl-e-Khaliq said that 28th May holds an important place in the history of Pakistan, on that day Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power on the world map and in its integrity, defence and region.

He accomplished the feat of equalizing the balance of power and making Pakistan invincible.

He said that all Muslim nations are always ready to sacrifice their lives like a lead wall for the sake of national defence and they will not hesitate to sacrifice. He said that the Mohmand tribesmen has made selfless sacrifices against terrorism, and has played its role in restoring peace in the region.