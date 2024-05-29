Lesco collects over Rs5.46m from 117 defaulters

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.46 million from 117 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 230th day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 230th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.92 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.13 million from 16 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.45 million from 26 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.14 million from 09 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.49 million from 16 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.48 million from 12 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.24 million from 13 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.61 million from 07 defaulters in Kasur Circle. During the 230 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered more than Rs 04 billion outstanding dues from 104,092 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 634.79 million from 15,111 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 950.58 million from 13,663 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 621.00 million from 11,832 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 245.87 million from 6,194 defaulters in South Circle.

; Rs 409.12 million from 9,047 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 588.53 million from 12,158 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 354.88 million from 16,486 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 596.57 million from 19,601 defaulters in Kasur Circle.