Lesco detects 85,576 power pilferers in 246 days

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 85,576 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 246 days of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 78,269 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 32,965 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 99,371,686 detection units worth Rs 3,615,877,312 to all the power pilferers. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft.

The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. The spokesman added, the LESCO found 510 customers stealing electricity through various means and 181 cases have been registered against the accused, while 39 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 246th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 15 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 490 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 373,636 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 2.657 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 503,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Sangla Hill area; Rs 225,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Mandi Ahmadabad; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Samanabad; and Rs 200,000 fine to a power pilferer in Samanabad.