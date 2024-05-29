Wednesday, May 29, 2024
LHC orders ECP to form additional election tribunals on Salman Akram Raja's petition

11:46 AM | May 29, 2024
 The Lahore High Court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to form additional election tribunals on Wednesday.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim, while admitting for hearing a petition moved by senior lawyer and top PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, ordered the ECP to form additional tribunals of judges in light of the letter sent by Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan.

In its short order, the court observed that until the chief justice withdrew the list of names sent, the ECP could not form another tribunal.

Salman Akram Raja had approached the high court seeking the formation of additional tribunals. He had made the chief election commissioner a party in his petition.

Raja had contended in the petition that election tribunals had been constituted in the high courts of other provinces, but no additional tribunals had been formed even after a letter from the LHC chief justice to the ECP which was causing a delay in the hearing on election-related appeals.

The petitioner had sought the formation of additional election tribunals in the high court, through a legal order.

