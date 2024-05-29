Wednesday, May 29, 2024
More flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

INP
May 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   There was no end to the daily cancellation of flights from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as several more were called off on Tuesday morning. PIA flight PK-303 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled while Air Sial flight PF-143 from Karachi to Lahore was also scrapped. Serene Air flight ER-551 from Karachi to Peshawar has been deferred while PIA flight PK-311 from Karachi to Quetta was cancelled. Fly Baghdad flight IF-334 from Karachi to Najaf was cancelled while Air Blue flight PA-200 from Karachi to Islamabad was also called off. PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi to Quetta was delayed.

