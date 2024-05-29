Motorway police seize 661 bottles of liquor near Multan

MULTAN - Motorway police seized liquor worth millions of rupees from a car near Multan, reported on Tuesday. According to spokesperson of Motorway police, patrolling officers spotted a suspicious car number ACV-257 on Motorway near Multan. The car driver fled after seeing the Motorway Police. Patrol officers searched the car and found 661 bottles of liquor. However, the Motorway police handed over the liquor to the local police after legal action. Additional IG Ali Ahmed Saber Kayani has appreciated the performance of the patrolling officers.