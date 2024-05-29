Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Mountaineer Naila Kiani appointed goodwill ambassador for girls education

Web Desk
10:13 PM | May 29, 2024
National

Naila Kiani Pakistan’s leading female high-altitude mountaineer, has achieved yet another milestone by being declared as Girls Education National Goodwill Ambassador by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

In Mountaineering Naila Kiani has an unparalleled record and in her new role, she aims to highlight the importance of girls’ education across Pakistan and support initiatives by federal and provincial governments. She is the first Pakistani woman and the overall third Pakistani to have climbed 11 of the 14 highest peaks above 8,000 meters.

She holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani woman to climb an 8,000-meter mountain in Pakistan. Kiani is also the first Pakistani woman to summit Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I (G-I), Gasherbrum II (G-II), Lhotse, Manaslu, Broad Peak, Annapurna, Makalu, and Cho Oyu.

She is among the ten mountaineers worldwide, and the only Pakistani, to have climbed multiple (seven) peaks above 8,000 meters in less than six months, in 2023. Furthermore, she is the fastest Pakistani, regardless of gender, to have climbed all eleven 8,000-meter peaks in less than three years.

She is the only female athlete to receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour given to any female athlete in Pakistan. Advocate for Girls’ Education Naila Kiani’s appointment as the National Goodwill Ambassador for Girls’ Education is a testament to her commitment to empowering women through education.

She, being an aerospace engineer and a banker, believes that education is the key to women’s empowerment. As an ambassador, she will work tirelessly to raise awareness about the importance of girls’ education, and support and promote initiatives by federal and provincial governments aimed at improving educational opportunities for girls. It also aims to inspire young girls across the nation to pursue their dreams and achieve their full potential.

Meanwhile, commenting on her selection as Goodwill ambassador, Naila Kiani stated, “I am honoured to be appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for Girls’ Education. Education is the only route to women’s empowerment and success for our country. I am committed to using my platform to support and advocate for educational initiatives that ensure every girl in Pakistan has access to quality education.” 
 

