NBC Universal Global TV Distribution strikes Pakistan deal with Z2C backed streamer Begin

DUBAI - Begin, a UAE-based premium streaming service backed by venture accelerator Z2C Limited, has announced that it has secured a multi-year Pakistan-exclusive licensing agreement with NBC Universal Global TV Distribution.

The deal will allow Begin to deliver even more premium, must-see content to viewers in Pakistan. This new agreement builds upon Begin’s existing live sports deals with Professional Golfers Association, Saudi Premier League, and All Elite Wrestling.

This deal will give Begin’s subscribers access to a treasure trove of NBC Universal’s Pay 1 films, library films, first run, and library TV series. Film buffs can look forward to beloved movies such as “Oppenheimer,” “The Holdovers,” and “Fast X,” among others. The multi-year deal makes Begin the exclusive home in Pakistan for first-run content such as “Ted,” “Based on a True Story,” and “The Lazarus Project” just to name a few.

“We know our audiences crave fresh and exciting content, and with exclusive access to NBC Universal’s biggest hits and new releases, we can’t wait to satisfy their appetite with the best in entertainment,” said Jonathan Mark, co-founder and CEO of Begin. “When we delight our members, we can drive more engagement than the competition and create a wildly successful business that will strengthen and grow over time.” As part of the extensive agreement, Begin viewers will be treated to a wide variety of new movies, such as “Kung Fu Panda 4” among others, and first-run TV series such as “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” plus many more.

“We are very proud of NBC Universal’s vast content portfolio and are delighted that we’ll be able to entertain viewers in Pakistan with our blockbuster films and TV series for many years to come through this new agreement with Begin,” said Belinda Menendez, President & Chief Revenue Officer for NBC Universal Global TV Distribution

This deal marks an exciting development for both Begin and NBC Universal Global TV Distribution, as they collaborate to provide exceptional entertainment experiences for viewers across the region.