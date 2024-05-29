No compromise on rights of KP people: Gandapur

SWABI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s government would never compromise on the rights of the people of the province and will continue struggle with a complete determination.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while addressing a gathering after the inauguration the completion of first phase of the Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC) extension project. A day earlier he had agreed with the federal government for the first time since assuming power as Chief Minister to jointly work for ending the power outage in the province.

The gathering was attended by ministers, MPAs, officials of the Irrigation Department, PTI leaders and workers.

The Chief Minister warned that if the power load-shedding was not controlled then the electricity supply to the entire country will be stopped. However, he did not explain that how will they stop the power supply to the whole country and how it is possible. “We want ending of power outage,” he said

“We will start a movement for the release of Imran Khan after Eid-ul-Azha in which people will participate fully,” he said. Gandapur said that they want real freedom and are ready to continue fight for the genuine cause.

The Chief Minister announced to double the single lane 18km Swabi-Topi road to absorb the increasing traffic and various other projects.

Earlier the Chief Minister inaugurated the PHCL extension project which will irrigate the arid land of Malikabad and Pabini in Gadoon Amazai region, some parts of Jhanda Union Council, and the entire Maini Union Council.

According to the Irrigation Department officials, the first phase of the project is seven kilometres which is inaugurated, however, when the entire project will be completed it will irrigate all arid land in the district. “The whole project is expected to be completed in the next three years,” said an official.

The total expected irrigation of arid land from the first phase completion of the PHCL extension project is 8,000 acres which will help the district become self-sufficient in wheat production and requirements, said the officials. They said that completion of the entire project which will cost about Rs15.6 billion is expected to meet the wheat needs of the province and KP would no longer remain at the mercy of Punjab province.

Addressing the gathering, Asad Qaiser said that they did not accept the ordinance issued a day back that the retired judges will run the election tribunal. “This ordinance has made clear that our mandate was stolen and now the fake government strives to protect their own skin,” he said.

He demanded that wheat scandal should be investigated and the PTI leaders fully stand with the poor farmers of Punjab province. “A tribunal should be established for investigating the wheat scandal,” he added.

Asad Qaiser said that the federal government should release the party founder, Imran Khan, saying that the leaders “who rule with a fake mandate can never work for the welfare of the people, they will certainly fail while only focusing on the accumulation of illegal wealth at the cost of the country and its masses.”

Aqibullah, KP Minister for Irrigation spoke in detail about the PHLC extension project which he predicted will bring a great change in the province and now the farmers will be able to grow different crops on their arid land.