Punjab Assembly session summoned on June 3

Web Desk
10:03 PM | May 29, 2024
The session of Punjab Assembly has been convened by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on June 3 (Monday).

The session has been summoned on the requisition submitted by the opposition.

According to the notification issued by the assembly secretariat, the session will start at 2pm on June 3.

The law and order situation and other issues will come under discussion in the house.

The government had passed the controversial “The Punjab Defamation Bill 2024” during the last session amid strong protest from the opposition and the journalist community.

The opposition and journalists protested against the bill which aims at preventing the spread of false, fabricated and fictitious news through print, electronic and social media in the province.

