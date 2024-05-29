PA speaker congratulates nation on occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE - Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, stating that Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of national security and pride. On this day, former Prime Minister’s Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif conducted five nuclear tests, making Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and the seventh in the world. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan paid tribute to the soldiers, army officers, and all the heroes of the nuclear program, stating that Youm-e-Takbeer reflects our national defense, sovereignty, and unwavering resolve. The echo of the Takbeer, which resonated in the mountains of Chagai on May 28, 1998, continues to this day. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further stated that the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and security forces are our pride, and their memorials are our national heritage.

The entire Pakistani nation, including myself, pledges on this day that just as we made the defence of this country impregnable on May 28, we will tirelessly work to ensure the economic prosperity of this nation.Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan congratulated former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on being elected unopposed as the President of PML-N, stating that Mian Nawaz Sharif has rendered outstanding services for the democracy of the country. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan flourished into a nuclear power through visionary insight.