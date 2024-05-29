Wednesday, May 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pak defence made impregnable on May 28, 1998: KP Governor

APP
May 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that May 28 (Youm-e-Takbeer) was in fact a day of survival, integrity and security and now no one could dare to cast an ugly eye on Pakistan.

In a message on Youm-e-Takbeer here, the Governor said that former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had made a commitment of making Pakistan an atomic power after Indian nuclear explosions and 26 years ago on this day Pakistan had achieved the status of first nuclear country of the Muslims world.

He paid homage to civil and military leadership, scientists and engineers for making Pakistan an atomic power.

He said Pakistan had been protected from all external threats and safeguarded its autonomy, sovereignty and independence after successful nuclear tests at Chaghi Balochistan 26 years ago. 

The Governor said the country’s defence was in strong hands and the entire nation stands with our brave armed forces for further strengthening of the country’s security.

Hundreds gather in front of White House to protest Israel's attack on Rafah

The Governor said Pakistan was our identity and pride.

He said that we need to work hard to further raise its stature of being an atomic country in the comity of nations.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1716953716.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024