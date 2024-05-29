Pakistan set to witness robust economic growth

KARACHI - Foreign and local economic experts and consul generals of various countries projected imminent robust economic growth in Pakistan in the near future, subsequently after its stability on macroeconomic indicators. Speaking at the International Conference on Business Management held at Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) recently, Consul General of UAE Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Rehmaiti said Pakistan is an attractive destination for investment, as the UAE government has committed to investing $10 billion in various sectors on a long-term basis. He mentioned that Pakistani nation possess huge potential to build their country as overseas Pakistanis of nearly 7 million are playing an important role in the development of Gulf countries. The international conference also hosted various sessions on economic growth, entrepreneurship, the role of SMEs in the economy, and climate change. President and VC of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Dr. Zubair Shaikh said the business graduates of our country should envision setting up a business to generate jobs instead of searching for a job for themselves. In this regard, the universities could play an integral role in transforming the mindsets of the students from job-oriented to business-oriented through the design of a different pedagogical mechanism. He urged that the government and investors should plan to revive the sick industrial units of the country through long-term policies, whereas the overall economic plan should be devised for the next 30 years. He mentioned that MAJU made its place on the list of international universities, and it has set high standards to achieve excellence in higher education at a global level. The session was also attended by economic experts from the USA, Great Britain, Australia, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka through a video link. SMEDA Chief Sindh Mukesh Kumar mentioned that the revival of industrial activities for targeting the growth of exports is indispensable for economic uplift. The small and medium-sized industries could play an important role in boosting the exports of the country, which is the national goal these days. He mentioned that young entrepreneurs are working smartly to set up software houses and startups in different sectors, but there is an acute shortage of skilled human resources in the country.