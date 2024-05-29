Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s bombardment in Rafah: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while expressing his deep concerns over the disturbing developments in Rafah, said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment that led to heavy casualties. “It is deplorable that international law is being repeatedly violated, despite ICJ’s recent clear verdict against Israel,” he said, in a post, on X account. The prime minister stressed that the international community, particularly the UN, must play its part in protecting civilians from such brutal aggression.