Patel confident Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia with grit

LAHORE - Trishan Patel, assistant coach of the Pakistan football team, expressed confidence in the national squad’s commitment ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 Qualifier match against Saudi Arabia, scheduled for June 6 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. “Saudi Arabia is a fantastic team, but we will approach every game with excitement, determination, and fight, never with fear,” said Patel and added: “Despite our disappointing results in the last two qualifiers, I believe we will show greater commitment and tactical understanding in these final two games.” Patel, who also serves as the team’s Performance Analyst, further said: “When facing such opponents, it’s crucial to be clear on our tactics both in possession and out of possession. The boys have trained extremely hard, and we are continually evolving as a team.” Concluding with a rallying cry to fans, Patel urged: “I encourage football fans, especially those in Islamabad, to come out and support the team. A packed Jinnah Stadium with enthusiastic supporters would make a tremendous difference.”