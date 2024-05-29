People protest against power load-shedding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Residents of Subarnab area of Shorkot on Tuesday held a protest against power load-shedding.

They set on fire old tyres and blocked the Indus Highway, suspending traffic from Peshawar and other areas to Dera Ismail Khan and Sindh.

A large number of women also participated in the protest where the participants chanted slogans against PESCO authorities for subjecting to prolonged power outages in the hot weather.

They called upon the government and relevant authorities to take immediate measures to reduce the duration of power load-shedding, otherwise they would continue the protest. Later, local police and PESCO officials assured the protesters, after which the Indus Highway was reopened for traffic.