Wednesday, May 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

People protest against power load-shedding

APP
May 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Residents of Subarnab area of Shorkot on Tuesday held a protest against power load-shedding.

They set on fire old tyres and blocked the Indus Highway, suspending traffic from Peshawar and other areas to Dera Ismail Khan and Sindh.

A large number of women also participated in the protest where the participants chanted slogans against PESCO authorities for subjecting to prolonged power outages in the hot weather.

They called upon the government and relevant authorities to take immediate measures to reduce the duration of power load-shedding, otherwise they would continue the protest. Later, local police and PESCO officials assured the protesters, after which the Indus Highway was reopened for traffic.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1716953716.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024