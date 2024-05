CARDIFF - The third T20I of the four-match series between Pakistan and England has been abandoned due to persistent rain here on Tuesday. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official statement, “The match abandoned due to saturated outfield and persistent rain.” The rain has been pouring in Cardiff since morning and it didn’t stop during the match timings. Both teams will now head to London where the fourth and final match of the series is scheduled at The Oval on Thursday.