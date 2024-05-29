Peterson Star beat Iqra Academy in last league match of Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball

LAHORE - The league stage of the 3rd International Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament, being organized by Usman Basketball Club under the aegis of Karachi Basketball Association and in collaboration with Shamsi Academy, concluded at the Abdul Nasir International Basketball Court in Arambagh. The final league match saw Peterson Star defeating Iqra Academy by 37-30. Peterson Star’s Denrell scored 12 points, Victor added 10 points, and Isa 9 points. For Iqra Academy, Sohaib Rafiq scored 10 points, Arishal Rasool added 9, and Talha Ejaz 8 points. Meanwhile, the Karachi Basketball Association celebrated the anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeerwith great zeal. A cake-cutting ceremony was held, attended by Shahida Parveen Kiani as chief guest in the presence of Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Yahyaand others.