PHA holds rally in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer

RAWALPINDI - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi staged a rally here on Tuesday in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, which was headed by Director General PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha. In the rally organized by PHA, the staff of PHA, journalist community and representatives from social and political personalities participated. Prayers were also held regarding the security and stability of Pakistan and the participants of the rally also raised banners regarding Youm-e-Takbeer and raised slogans of Allahu Akbar and long live Pakistan in the rally. On this occasion, Director General PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha while talking to media said that Pakistan became a nuclear power on 28 May 1998, and the prestige and integrity of Pakistan at the international level increased and Pakistan’s defense has been made invincible. Ahmad Hasan Ranjha said that Youm-e-Takbeer is being celebrated today on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests with the determination to show unity and solidarity in every field of life to protect the territorial integrity, freedom and sovereignty of Pakistan. It was this day of May 28, 1998 that led to the acquisition of invincible defense capabilities for Pakistan and ensured regional stability through the balance of power in the region following the nuclear tests of India.

Ahmad Hasan Ranjha said that for the people of Pakistan, Youm-e-Takbeer is also a day to renew the pledge that the security of the beloved country will never be compromised, and we pledge on this day that the way Pakistan’s defense was made invincible on May 28, 1998, we will all work together day and night to ensure the economic security of this country. Regarding Youm-e-Takbeer, the rally organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi started from PHA Head Office and ended at Liaquat Bagh while passing from Murree Road.