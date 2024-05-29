PML-N huddle decides giving relief to masses in upcoming budget

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led government has decided to give maximum relief to the masses in the upcoming budget.

A three-hour long meeting was held at Jati Umra with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to finalise the budget proposals in the wake of prevailing inflation in the country.

The party leadership was briefed over the three-point agenda during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minsiter Dr Musadiq Malik, Energy Minister Sardar Awais Laghari, Industries Minister Rana Tanveer and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and concerned federal and provincial secretaries were also present in the meeting.

According to sources, suggestions were given during the marathon meeting to provide maximum relief to the people in the budget.

The federal ministers and concerned secretaries briefed the participants about the possible relief which can be given to the masses in the budget.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz vowed to provide relief to the people by the provincial government.

The former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif also gave directions to the officials on the basis of his vast political and administrative experience.

The meeting was held a day after Nawaz Sharif once again took reins of the party after almost seven years