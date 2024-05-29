PML-N’s GCM passes resolution

LAHORE - The General Council of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has granted approval for amendments to the party constitution, including empowering the Central President to make decisions regarding appointments. PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal presented the resolution during the General Council Meeting (GCM) here on Tuesday. The text of the resolution states that the General Council expresses complete confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. In 2017, Nawaz Sharif was declared ineligible under a conspiracy and forcibly separated from the party presidency. However, those who conspired and leveled baseless allegations faced their consequences, while Allah Almighty exalted Nawaz Sharif. The text further emphasizes the General Council’s commitment to fully support Nawaz Sharif in serving the country and the nation. Nawaz Sharif endured grief for the sake of the people and the state of Pakistan. He stood firm against unjust revenge, propaganda based on unfounded cases, and one-sided worst vengeance. His contributions to Pakistan’s economic, defense, and overall progress, as well as safeguarding national dignity and promoting its interests worldwide, are unparalleled.

The General Council demanded that all conspirators who targeted Pakistan through Nawaz Sharif be held accountable. Their schemes aimed to push Pakistan into default, isolate it from friendly nations, and harm national interests. The council calls for accountability of all those involved, including facilitators, accomplices, and supervisors in executing this conspiracy. The text also expresses complete confidence in the federal government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s efforts for public welfare and betterment. Shehbaz Sharif’s actions at the international level to ensure the accuracy of Pakistan’s financial affairs and end diplomatic isolation receive full endorsement.

The council also appreciated the relief measures taken by federal and provincial governments. In addition, the general council congratulates the party’s success in by-elections. The meeting strongly condemned the Zionist atrocities in Palestine. The council urged the PML-N leadership to continue efforts to end injustices against innocent children and women in Palestine and work towards peace. Regarding the Kashmir issue, the council reaffirmed its commitment to take action and raise awareness internationally about the plight of oppressed brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The general council has authorized the newly elected President to exercise the powers under Article 43 of the party constitution, allowing party officials to make decisions. Approval was sought from the General Council on the resolution which was unanimously approved.