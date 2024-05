Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has challenged the Punjab govt’s move to register new cases against him.

Latif Khosa, a senior counsel, has filed a petition on behalf of the PTI founder, making IGP, interior minister and others parties in the petition.

The petition adopted that Khan was incarcerated in Adiala Jail in various cases and sought an embargo upon the government for approval of registration of new cases against the PTI founder.