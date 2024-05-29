PTI disassociates Imran from controversial social media post

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday distanced party founder Imran Khan from a controversial social media post on the 1971 civil war and the Hamoodur Rahman Com¬mission Report, saying that the post was not aimed towards the military and should be seen in a “political context”.

“The context and comparison that we drew with 1971 was in a political context and not otherwise — nothing about the army,” PTI leader and MNA Barrister Gohar Ali Khan categorically said today in an interview with digital news outlet Azaad Urdu. Meanwhile, a Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended jailed PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s physical remand by nine days in eight cases related to the violence that erupted in the country after party founder Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 last year, it emerged on Tuesday. Countrywide protests erupted on May 9 last year after the paramilitary Rangers whisked away Imran from the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case. Qureshi in December was booked in at least 12 different cases registered by the Rawalpindi district police in connection with the May 9 violence. Qureshi was granted bail in 13 cases in February. He is currently serving his sentence in the Adiala Jail in the cipher case. It added that the police requested an extension in Qureshi’s physical remand by 30 days in Monday’s hearing with the investigation officer (IO) saying that the USB containing “provoking speech” by the PTI leader was sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency while photogrammetry and voice matching tests were still pending.

He contended that the police required an extension to recover the mobile phone used by Qureshi to allegedly post inciting messages on X and other social media platforms.