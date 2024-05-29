PTI fears more cases against Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan says baseless cases have been filed against PTI founder Imran Khan, and now decisions on these cases are being delayed.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Raoof Hasan stated, “A fourth case is being prepared in the Toshakhana matter, while other cases are on the verge of their conclusion. The powerful quarters are trying to ensure the PTI founder remains in jail.”

Raoof Hasan said that these steps had weakened the state. He attributed the country's lack of progress to the establishment's interference and vowed that their struggle would continue.

“People face dire consequences for merely writing a poem. False stories are being used to frame cases,” he added.

The PTI spokesperson reiterated that the cipher and Iddat cases had already concluded, and Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case had been suspended.

He expressed concern that more cases might soon be filed against Imran Khan, suggesting that the PTI founder might have to spend more time in the prison.

“Justice is not being served in Imran Khan's cases,” he maintained.

The PTI spokesperson clarified that the Hamoodur Rahman Commission did not criticise the army; instead, it praised the army's bravery.

“Their struggle is not against the army but will continue until the restoration of the constitution and law in the country,” Raoof Hasan concluded.