PTI lawyers attack Khawar Manika in nikkah during iddat case hearing

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawyers have attacked the Khawar Manika, Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband outside the Islamabad district and session court during the hearing of nikkah during iddat case today.

Khawar Manika appeared before the court in Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s appeals case against conviction in nikkah during iddat case.

After Khawa Manika’s exit from courtroom, PTI lawyers hurled bottles on

Khawar Manika and attacked him with punches and kicks.

Afterwards, Session Judge Shahrukh Arjmund has written a letter to Islamabad High Court (IHC) to move this case to another court.

It is pertinent to note that court was slated to announce the verdict on nikkah during iddat case today, reserved on May 23.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were charged with seven-year imprisonment and Rs. 500,000 fine each in nikkah during iddat case on Feb 3 by Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah.

Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi had filed a petition in the district and sessions court of Islamabad against the ruling in the 'iddat case.' on Feb 23.