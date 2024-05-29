Punjab IGP commends police valour, emphasises technology to combat crime

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar emphasised the unparalleled dedication of the police force, underscoring their pivotal role in maintaining peace. Dr Anwar highlighted the human resource as the backbone of Punjab Police, stressing the importance of close collaboration between supervisory officers and constabulary for optimal outcomes. He urged a proactive approach, leveraging modern technology to combat organised crime effectively.

Dr Usman Anwar made these remarks at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, recognising officers and officials for their exceptional performance. The event, held in the CPO darasgah, celebrated the outstanding efforts in curbing heinous crimes. Dr Anwar bestowed certificates of appreciation and cash awards upon crime-fighting officers and personnel from various regions, including Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujarat, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Among the awardees were officers who played pivotal roles in solving high-profile cases, such as blind murders, dacoity, and kidnapping for ransom. Inspector Ansar Javed was recognised for apprehending culprits involved in a cash van robbery that resulted in the loss of three security guards on Chenab Bridge. Sub-Inspector Arsalan Asghar received accolades for employing modern technology to arrest robbery and murder suspects. Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmed was commended for successfully recovering Rs55 lac and apprehending the perpetrators.

Inspector Wahid Hussain and his team were honoured for employing modern technology to apprehend 80 individuals implicated in serious crimes. Dr Anwar reiterated the commitment to recognising outstanding performance across all levels of the police force. The ceremony was attended by Additional IGP Establishment Punjab, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, and other distinguished officers.