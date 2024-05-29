Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Rulers using national atomic programme for political gains: PTI

Imran Mukhtar
May 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged attempts by the ruling coalition in the centre to politicise the national atomic programme, saying that it is a national asset acquired by the nation through hard work and tying a stone on its belly.

A PTI spokesperson in a statement stressed the need for removing the yoke of personal dictatorship from the neck of the constitution, democracy, public mandate and the economy instead of sacrificing the national consensus on the atomic programme at the altar of filthy politics.

He alleged that the current regime was attempting to use the national atomic programme for their political gains.

PTI Spokesperson strongly criticised the reckless and extravagant use of public funds on May 28, the day when Pakistan became carried out nuclear tests successfully. He went on to say that Pakistan’s nuclear programme was a great national asset, which was acquired by the nation by cutting its belly and tying a stone on it.

Highly praising the scientists for making Pakistan a nuclear power, the PTI spokesperson made it clear that the programme was materialised owing to the competent, hardworking and intelligent patriotic scientists under the unwavering leadership of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. He demanded that the nation should pay tribute to these true benefactors.

The spokesperson warned that the fast dwindling economy became a cause of continuous threats to national integrity and security. He claimed that PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan and his party were the guardians of national interests and would fight against the corrupt and oppressive regime until the end.

Imran Mukhtar

