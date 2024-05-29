New Zealand’s PGF and Its Place in the Global Network of Problem Gambling Services

Every month, game providers launch new and exciting themed slots, many of which include additional features such as 30 extra spins.

Besides this, casinos are constantly introducing new bonuses, increasing benefits, and encouraging more and more new players.

However, gambling can have negative consequences, including financial, emotional, and physical. In this text, we will provide more details on what steps to take to keep gambling safe or where to turn for support. We will also provide information on how an organisation such as PGF can help and how to apply for assistance.

Recent Statistics about Gambling Addiction in NZ

According to official figures, about 40% of New Zealanders gamble several times a week. However, with such statistics, the country must have as much information as possible about responsible gambling. After all, according to the Ministry of Health, about 54,000 people in the country already have habits that can lead to gambling addiction.

Online gaming is a great way to distract yourself, relax, spend time with friends, and even get rich, but it should also be a healthy life with space for work, family, and other hobbies. This is why the New Zealand government actively promotes organisations like PGF that help identify risk factors and problematic behaviours.

Responsible Gaming Practices at Online Casinos

The demand for gambling continues to grow, especially with the rising popularity of 5-dollar deposit offers that make it more accessible and appealing to a broader New Zealand audience by lowering the financial barrier to entry. However, it is important that as many players as possible understand what responsible gambling tools should be used to prevent a gambling disorder in the future.

One of these tools is setting limits to help control finances. You can also choose to self-disconnect, which is especially useful if you notice that the time spent playing is becoming excessive. Special programmes can help to self-exclude from casino games for a period of 6 months to 5 years.

One of the most effective ways is to get a consultation with the Problem Gambling Foundation or another organisation that helps players from New Zealand. In addition, most casinos help to control the time spent playing with the use of a timer or notifications.

The Problem Gambling Foundation: Mission and Objectives

In 1988, a Compulsive Gambling Society (CGS) was established through grants from New Zealand. Now, the organisation operates under the name Problem Gambling Foundation. It used to be a telephone service, and since 1992, there has been a national hotline.

The main goal is to help anyone who suffers from gambling addiction or notices similar patterns. In the early years, PGF only provided psychological and counselling assistance, but later, their range of services expanded.

Their additional mission has become to raise awareness, provide tools for responsible gambling, and promote this knowledge to the public.

PGF services provide free, professional, and confidential counselling to anyone affected by gambling. This also applies to family members, friends, and carers. The PGF team is widely recognised and praised for their efforts in the battle against gambling addiction.

For more information, they are available by calling 0800 664 262 between 8.30 am and 5 pm from Monday to Friday. Alternatively, the website will take you to the live chat, and you can post your questions here or send an email. PGF responds quickly to requests and makes every effort to take care of those who need it!

The Company’s Main Activities

By calling The Problem Gambling Foundation hotline, it is possible to get valuable advice and important recommendations. All the counsellors are qualified and receive comprehensive training to provide quality support. They also provide support groups and help with self-exclusion from online casinos.

The PGF team also carries out advocacy work to achieve effective and caring policies to minimise the harms of gambling in New Zealand. To promote responsible gambling tools, the organisation works with online casinos and government agencies to improve players' protection. They also offer recovery programmes and conduct special events to raise awareness about risks associated with gambling.

Similar Organisations

As well as the PGF, several remarkable problem gambling organisations encourage responsible gambling and help reduce the signs of gambling addiction. This list includes organisations such as Gambler's Anonymous 12 Steps, Salvation Army, Gambling Helpline, and Choice Not Chance.

They provide consultations and support for people and their loved ones who are faced with gambling issues. These programmes have toll-free hotlines where it is possible to get advice on the next steps and information about available resources that can help control gambling habits.

Final Thoughts

New Zealand's Problem Gambling Foundation plays a crucial role in the global network of problem gambling services, providing support and resources that contribute to international efforts in combating gambling addiction. By collaborating with organisations worldwide, including emerging services in countries like Pakistan, the PGF helps to foster a united and effective response to gambling-related issues on a global scale.

In both New Zealand and Pakistan, online sports betting has emerged as a significant public health issue, exacerbating gambling problems and prompting urgent calls for comprehensive intervention and support strategies.

The Problem Gambling Foundation plays an important part in keeping players safe in New Zealand. The organisation works for the benefit of society and provides a wide range of free services. Thanks to their consultations, many people find the resources and inner strength to overcome gambling addiction.

However, to avoid such radical consequences that will need to be dealt with, it is worth taking a responsible attitude to gambling from the start. For example, limit the financial budget, control the time spent playing, disconnect yourself, or contact support organisations for assistance.