Wednesday, May 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sargodha BISE re-schedules practical exams

Our Staff Reporter
May 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has re-scheduled the practical intermediate examinations for Geography paper after the public holiday deceleration by the government on 28th of May 2024 (Tuesday) in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to a spokesperson, Controller of Examinations Sargodha Board Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said that the practical paper for intermediate examination for Geography was scheduled on 28th of May, 2024 (Tuesday) which has been re-scheduled and will be held on 08-06-2024 on Saturday. All the candidates has been informed through their postal addresses and personal phones, he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024