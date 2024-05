Sargodha BISE re-schedules practical exams

SARGODHA - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has re-scheduled the practical intermediate examinations for Geography paper after the public holiday deceleration by the government on 28th of May 2024 (Tuesday) in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to a spokesperson, Controller of Examinations Sargodha Board Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said that the practical paper for intermediate examination for Geography was scheduled on 28th of May, 2024 (Tuesday) which has been re-scheduled and will be held on 08-06-2024 on Saturday. All the candidates has been informed through their postal addresses and personal phones, he added.