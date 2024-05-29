Sea breeze brings respite to sweltering Karachi

KARACHI - After an intense heatwave, a strong sea breeze swept through Karachi on Tuesday and is expected to continue through tomorrow.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the sea breeze in Karachi was recorded at 39.6 kilometers per hour (22 nautical miles) today, with a possibility of increasing to 48.6 kilometers per hour (27 nautical miles).

A day earlier, the PMD forecast a three-day heatwave in the city from May 29 to May 31 (Wednesday to Friday), during which temperatures may exceed 42 degrees Celsius. Due to increased humidity, the heat may feel even more intense. During this period, sea breezes will remain inactive, humidity levels will hover around 55pc, and temperatures will remain high.

A weather system bringing dust storms, thunderstorms, and isolated rain is expected to provide relief from severe heatwave conditions in the upper parts of the country from May 28 (today) to June 1, according to the PMD.

Starting from today evening and continuing through June 1, a shallow westerly wave will influence the upper regions of the country, ushering in duststorms, thunderstorms, and isolated rain.

This weather system is anticipated to mitigate the intense heat, offering relief to the heat-stricken populace. Balochistan will experience dust storms and thunderstorms till May 29, affecting areas including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, and Barkhan.

Similar weather conditions with isolated rain are also to persist in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, especially in districts such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and several others.