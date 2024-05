LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned senior player Shehryar Salamat squeezed into the 45+ singles semifinals of the ITF Senior Masters MT400 in Pattaya, Thailand. Shehryar played tremendous tennis against India’s Rohan Bhasin (second seed) and defeated him with a score of 6-4, 6-3. Meanwhile, in the 60+ singles semifinals, Pakistan’s top seed Rashid Malik will take on Israel’s Zeev Livne while in other semifinal, India’s Dilip Sindh will vie against New Zealand’s Philip Hempstead.