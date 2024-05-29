Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly appointed as Hajj Khateeb

Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly, Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram has been appointed as Hajj Khateeb to deliver this year's Arafat Khutbah at Masjid Al Namirah by The Custodian of The Holy Mosques,

inside Harmain media said.

Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly

Sheikh Dr. Maher bin Hamad Al Muaiqly was born in the city of Madinah in the year 1969. He belongs from the Al Muaqily clan from Yanbu.

Being a keen student of Mathematics since childhood he began to teach the subject after his Higher Education. He also completed the learning of the Quran and began to lead Salats in various mosques in Madinah

He went to Makkah to further his studies in religion and completed first his Master and then P.HD from Umm Al Qurra University in 2012.

He also started to lead prayers he various Mosques in Makkah and Madinah. And during Ramadan, the Mosques in which he used to lead Taraweeh would overflow with Believers wishing to pray behind him and listen to his Recitation. Soon he was famous around Madinah and was now admired among the royal family members and then he was appointed as an Adviser to Prince Abdul Majid in Makkah.

He eventually left his job as an adviser and began to teach at King Abdullah Saud University in Makkah.

He was appointed to lead Taraweeh in Masjid Al Nabawi in the year 1426 and 1427 (2005 and 2006).

In the year 1428 (2007), he was appointed to lead Taraweeh in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah, and soon after Ramadan, he was appointed as Permanent Imam.

He used to lead Taraweeh in Pairs with Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Sudais and then later in 2008 he started to pair with Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany until 2014. In Ramadan 2015 he and Sheikh Sudais were leading in Pairs. In 2016, he led Taraweeh alongside Sheikh Khalid Al Ghmadi and Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany.

Sheikh Maher was Appointed as Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram in Ramadan 2016/1437 after a royal decree was issued by King Salman. He delivered his first Khutbah in Masjid Al Haram on 15th July 2016.

Sheikh Maher was appointed Deputy Hajj Khateeb in Masjid Al Namirah in 1444/2023.

His Eminence was appointed as Hajj Khateeb to deliver the Arafat Sermon in Masjid Al Namirah in 2024/1445.