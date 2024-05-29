Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Sindh minister, UAE CG discuss measures to promote tourism

May 29, 2024
KARACHI   -   Sindh Minister of Tourism and Culture, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah on Tuesday, visited the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi.  He discussed with UAE Consul General Bakhit Atiq Al Rumithi matters relating to the promotion of bilateral tourism and cultural activities and projects for the promotion of tourism under public-private partnership, said a statement issued here.  The minister stressed the need to further strengthen cultural relations and enhance joint cultural activities and said that Pakistan is keen to strengthen cultural and people-to-people relations with the Emirates and organizing events in this regard will produce positive results. He said that there are vast opportunities and a favorable environment for investment in Sindh while both the brotherly countries could reap benefits by further increasing the exports of handicrafts.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a key role in the establishment and unity of the United Arab Emirates.  UAE CG Bakhit Atiq al-Rumithi said that there were remarkable bilateral relations between UAE and Pakistan at the state and public level as well as in social, historical and cultural sectors.

Underscoring the need for coordinated measures for the promotion of tourism and culture to strengthen the relations between the two countries, he said that joint effort will be made for investment under public-private partnerships in the sectors.  Muhammad Isa Al Tahiri, CEO of U Bank was also present on this occasion.

